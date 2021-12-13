Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 139.1% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,767,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $934,574,000 after purchasing an additional 152,625 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 262.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 36,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

