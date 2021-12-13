Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

