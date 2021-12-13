Unifty (NIF) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $72.55 million and $5.42 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $49.17 or 0.00101217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.05 or 0.08133545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00078433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.04 or 0.99678397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,451 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

