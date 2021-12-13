Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $1.03 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.19 or 0.08101726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.80 or 0.99822376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.