UBS Group Reiterates “€101.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €106.76 ($119.96).

FRA ZAL opened at €74.32 ($83.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.58. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

