U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NYSE USB opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

