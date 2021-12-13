Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,900 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 3.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.27% of Twilio worth $153,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $264.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.00 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

