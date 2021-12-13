Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.35 and last traded at C$21.20. 150,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 290,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.93.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

