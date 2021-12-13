Tudor Pickering Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.63.
TSE:SU traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.57. 3,482,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,578. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.35.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
