Tudor Pickering Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.63.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.57. 3,482,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,578. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

