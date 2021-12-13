Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.71. 15,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,372. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

