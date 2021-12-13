Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 475 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,057,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 286.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.35. 1,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

