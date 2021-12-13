Trust Co. of Virginia VA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,686. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.