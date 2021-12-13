Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.28 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

