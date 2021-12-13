Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Critical Survey

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77%

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $37.43 million 40.95 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -16.00

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triangle Petroleum and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 98.21%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tellurian beats Triangle Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

