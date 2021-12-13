Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $486,000 in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

