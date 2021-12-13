Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 66.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 481.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 238.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

