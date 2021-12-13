Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $3.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. 9,640,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,495,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.35. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transocean by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,077 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.