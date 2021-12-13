TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $173.00

Shares of TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 174.27 ($2.31), with a volume of 63521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415 ($18.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,439.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of £87.33 million and a P/E ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.06%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

