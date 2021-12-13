Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toyota Motor by 23.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM opened at $182.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.51.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

