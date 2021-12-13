Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Hits $3.40 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $40.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

