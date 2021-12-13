Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

TOST stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

