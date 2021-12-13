Titan Coin (TTN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $353.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $586,017.06 and approximately $353.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005935 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

