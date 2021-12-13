Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.11.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. Timken has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Timken by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

