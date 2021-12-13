Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.25 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$10.25 price objective on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Shares of TF stock opened at C$9.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. The stock has a market cap of C$781.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.53 and a one year high of C$9.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 150.66%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

