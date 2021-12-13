Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.32.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 31.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

