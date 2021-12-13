Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,156 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $188.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

