Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $151.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.73. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

