Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.70 Million Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

