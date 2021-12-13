Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 258.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.60 on Monday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

