The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $152.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

