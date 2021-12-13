The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

