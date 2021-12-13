The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.97. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

