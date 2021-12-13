The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

PNC opened at $201.56 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

