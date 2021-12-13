The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.0% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $409.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,316. The stock has a market cap of $427.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.