The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.08) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.58 ($47.84).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.02 ($39.35) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.33) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.06). The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

