The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,999. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

