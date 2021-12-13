The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $265.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE BA opened at $205.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.22. Boeing has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

