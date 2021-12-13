The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

