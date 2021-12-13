Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,519 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 6,100,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.