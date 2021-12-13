Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises 2.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.36% of Tempur Sealy International worth $32,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

