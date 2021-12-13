Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

