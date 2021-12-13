Telemus Capital LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.58. 3,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.38 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.