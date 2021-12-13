Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,586,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 130,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.93. 2,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

