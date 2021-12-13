Telemus Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.80 on Monday, reaching $396.21. 871,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,197,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.