Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $681.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $614.13 and a 200 day moving average of $552.69. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

