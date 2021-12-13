Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 706 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

DIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.12. 96,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,233,544. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

