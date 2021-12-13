Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 6,107 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $331,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.57. 13,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,525. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.08. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.48 and a one year high of $86.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

