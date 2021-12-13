Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 65.0% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $435.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.