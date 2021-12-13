Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.54 million and a PE ratio of 144.53. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$39.18 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.67.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

