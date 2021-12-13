Teck Resources Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.47 billion.

